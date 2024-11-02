Seahawks Announce Four Moves Including Activating OT George Fant

The Seattle Seahawks announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Rams.

The full list includes:

Seahawks activated OT George Fant from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Seahawks placed DT Cameron Young on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Seahawks elevated CB Josh Jobe and WR Cody White to their active roster.

Fant, 32, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He then became a free agent again in 2023, signing with the Texans on a one-year deal.

The Seahawks signed Fant to a contract this offseason.

In 2024, Fant has appeared in one game for the Seahawks.