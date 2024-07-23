Seahawks Announce Five Roster Moves Including Activating LB Jerome Baker

The Seattle Seahawks announced a series of roster moves Tuesday evening as training camp begins to ramp up.
The full list of moves includes:
- Seahawks signed WR Marcus Simms and OT Jalen Sundell.
- Seahawks activated LB Jerome Baker, LB Tyrel Dodson and CB Lance Boykin from injured lists
Baker, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins out of Ohio State back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,809,200 contract and set to make a base salary of $2,433,000 for the 2021 season when he signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Miami.
He earned a base salary of $8,410,000 in 2023 and was set to earn $10,768,000 in 2024 before being released. The Seahawks signed dBaker to a contract this past March.
In 2023, Baker appeared in 13 games and recorded 78 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, three pass defenses, and one defensive touchdown.
