Seahawks Announce Six Roster Moves, Place OLB Uchenna Nwosu On IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed CB Artie Burns to the active roster from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Seahawks have activated DT Cameron Young from the PUP list. In correspondence, Seattle placed OLB Uchenna Nwosu on injured reserve and waived G McClendon Curtis.

For Thursday Night Football against the 49ers, the Seahawks have elevated OLB Jamie Sheriff and S Ty Okada to the active roster from the practice squad.

Burns, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract.

Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021.

From there, the Seahawks signed Burns to a one-year deal in 2022. Seattle re-signed him to one-year deals the next two years but he was among their final roster cuts both years. He re-signed back to the practice squad shortly after both times.

In 2023, Burns appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass defenses.