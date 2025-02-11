Seahawks Announce Three Coaching Hires

The Seattle Seahawks officially announced three offensive coaching hirings under new OC Klint Kubiak.

Here are the Seahawks’ hires:

Former Saints OL coach John Benton as OL coach

as OL coach Former Saints QB coach Andrew Janocko as QB coach

as QB coach Former Saints assistant Michael Byrne as an offensive assistant.

Benton, 61, got his first NFL job as an OL coach with the Rams from 2003-2005. He joined the Texans in the same role in 2006 where he served until 2013. Benton went to Miami for two years in 2014 but ended up as the Jaguars’ assistant OL coach in 2016.

From there, Benton served as the OL coach with the 49ers, Jets and Saints.