Seahawks Announce Three Roster Moves For Week 14

The Seattle Seahawks announced Saturday that they’ve activated LB Jon Rhattigan from the PUP list and elevated RB Godwin Igwebuike and WR Laquon Treadwell to their active roster for Week 14’s game.

Treadwell, 27, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout last summer but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned to the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad at the start of the season but was later released. Arizona signed him to their practice squad but cut him after a few weeks.

In 2022, Treadwell has appeared in two games for the Seahawks and caught one pass for one yard receiving.