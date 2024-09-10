Seahawks Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Seahawks announced two practice squad moves on Tuesday, signing WR Ty Scott and releasing LB Michael Barrett.

Scott, 24, went undrafted out of Missouri State in 2023 before catching on with the Chiefs.

After being among Kansas City’s final roster cuts he joined the DC Defenders of the UFL.

Scott signed with the Seahawks back in July and was waived in August as they made their final roster cuts.

He is now being signed back to the practice squad by Seattle.

Scott is yet to appear in an NFL game.