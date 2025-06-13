Seahawks Cut TE Mitch Van Vooren

The Seattle Seahawks announced they released TE Mitch Van Vooren on Friday.
Van Vooren played two years at St. Norbert College after transferring from Marquette, where he competed for four years on their track team. He earned first-team All-NACC honors in 2024 and an honorable mention in 2023.
The Seahawks signed him to a contract earlier this month.
During his college career, Van Vooren appeared in 22 games and recorded 65 receptions for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!