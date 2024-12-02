Seahawks Cut WR/KR Laviska Shenault

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have cut WR/KR Laviska Shenault on Monday.

This is a bit of a surprise, as Shenault had been a solid returner for Seattle. However, he’s fumbled twice this year, including in yesterday’s game against the Jets.

Shenault, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $7,696,069 rookie contract that included a $3,157,141 signing bonus.

The Panthers traded a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 sixth-round selection to the Jaguars in exchange for Shenault in 2022. He played out his contract in Carolina, then signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks.

In 2024, Shenault has appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and caught all five of his targets for 36 yards. He also returned 16 kickoffs for 459 yards (28.7 average) and one touchdown.