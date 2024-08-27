Seahawks Cutting WR D’Wayne Eskridge

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are releasing WR D’Wayne Eskridge.

Eskridge, 27, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and was named first-team All-MAC as a senior. The Seahawks drafted Eskridge with pick No. 56 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In 2023, Eskridge appeared in four games for the Seahawks and rushed two times for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 224 yards.