Seahawks DB Coach Karl Scott Name To Watch For Raiders DC Job

According to Jonathan Jones, Seahawks DB coach and passing game coordinator Karl Scott is a name to watch for the Raiders’ defensive coordinator position.

At this point, the team has not requested or scheduled any interviews for the position.

Scott, 39, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Delta State in 2007.

He has worked for several programs, mainly as a defensive backs coach, winning a National Championship with Alabama in 2020.

Scott got his first NFL coaching opportunity in 2021 with the Vikings as their DB coach before joining the Seahawks in 2022 in the same role.

We will have more on Scott and the Raiders’ search for a defensive coordinator as it becomes available.