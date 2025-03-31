Seahawks Don’t Plan To Sign OL Help Until After Draft

Speaking at the NFL owners meetings this week, Seahawks GM John Schneider admitted he probably wouldn’t sign any other players to help the offensive line until after the draft, despite it remaining a glaring need for the team.

“It probably wouldn’t be until after the draft as a cap casualty guy or something like that,” he said via ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Seattle entered this offseason with a glaring need along the interior offensive line. So far the only notable player Schneider has signed has been Josh Jones on a cheap contract.

The Seahawks were interested in G Will Fries but weren’t willing to match what he got from the Vikings without a physical. They’ve brought Teven Jenkins, Lucas Patrick and Dillon Radunz in for visits, but all signed with other teams.

“We brought several guys through and it just hasn’t been a fit,” Schneider added.

The free agent market has slowed down and there are not a lot of quality linemen left at this point given the demand leaguewide. Some players still available in our Top 100 NFL Free Agents list include C David Andrews, G Brandon Scherff and G Shaq Mason.

It’s also worth noting if the Seahawks wait until after the draft, any player they sign wouldn’t count against them in the compensatory pick formula.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks’ offensive line as the news is available.