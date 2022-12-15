Seahawks Elevate RB Godwin Igwebuike For Thursday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that they’ve elevated RB Godwin Igwebuike to their active roster for Thursday night’s game against the 49ers.

Igwebuike, 28, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 mill contract but was waived by the Buccaneers coming out of the preseason.

From there, Igwebuike has had short stints with the Buccaneers, 49ers, Jets and Lions before signing on with the Seahawks.

In 2022, Godwin Igwebuike has appeared in one game for the Seahawks and totaled 104 kick return yards.