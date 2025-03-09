Seahawks Expected To Speak With Aaron Rodgers About QB Job

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Seahawks are expected to talk with Aaron Rodgers about their starting quarterback job in the coming days.

The Seahawks surprisingly traded away Geno Smith to the Raiders and reports almost immediately linked them to free agent QB Sam Darnold. However, it appears as though both the Seahawks and Darnold will at least consider alternative options before deciding on anything.

Rodgers has come up as an option for multiple teams including the Giants, Vikings, Steelers and Titans.

Rodgers was asked what he was looking for in a new team and listed two things, mutual interest from a good team.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

