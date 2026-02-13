Seahawks Hiring Former Ravens DC Zach Orr As ILBs Coach

According to Clarence Hill, the Seahawks are hiring former Ravens DC Zach Orr as their new inside linebackers coach.

Back in January, Orr reportedly had dinner with the Cowboys and was considered in line for an elevated LB coach role under new DC Christian Parker. However, a position never officially came together.

Orr also interviewed for the Chargers’ defensive coordinator job and drew interest from the Giants.

Orr, 33, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas back in May of 2014. He played three seasons before being forced to medically retire.

Shortly afterward, the Ravens hired Orr to their coaching staff as a defensive analyst. He spent a year in Jacksonville as the OLB coach under Urban Meyer before returning to Baltimore in 2022 to coach inside linebackers.

The Ravens promoted Orr to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, the Ravens defense ranked No. 18 in scoring and No. 24 in total defense, including No. 10 against the run and No. 30 against the pass.