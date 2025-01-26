Seahawks Hiring Saints OC Klint Kubiak As Offensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are hiring former Saints OC Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Seahawks’ job:

Saints OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears interim OC Thomas Brown

Lions OL coach Hank Fraley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings assistant OC Grant Udinski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Adam Stenavich (Interviewed)

Kubiak, 37, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

From there, the 49ers hired Kubiak last offseason as their passing game coordinator. He joined the Saints as their offensive coordinator last February.

In 2024, the Saints’ offense ranked No. 21 in yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 14 in rushing yards and No. 23 in passing yards.