Seahawks Hosting Lions OL Coach Hank Fraley For Second OC Interview Tuesday

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports the Seahawks are hosting Lions OL coach Hank Fraley for a second interview for their vacant OC position on Tuesday.

The following is a list of candidates for the Seahawks OC opening:

Saints OC Klint Kubiak

Bears interim OC Thomas Brown

Lions OL coach Hank Fraley

Vikings assistant OC Grant Udinsk

Former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich

Fraley, 47, is a former offensive lineman with the Steelers, Eagles, Browns, and Rams. He began his coaching career as the University of San Diego’s offensive line coach in 2012 and became San Jose State’s offensive line coach the following year.

He got his first job in the NFL as the Vikings’ assistant offensive line coach from 2014-2016 and signed with UCLA as their OL coach the next year. The Lions hired him as their assistant offensive line coach in 2018 and promoted him to the full-time role in 2020.