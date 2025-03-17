Seahawks Hosting WR Michael Gallup For Visit

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Seahawks are hosting former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup for a free-agent visit.

Gallup also visited the Commanders this offseason as he prepares to return to the league.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Gallup, 29, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension with the Cowboys. Gallup was released with a post-June 1 designation last offseason and he later caught on with the Raiders in April.

The Raiders placed Gallup on the retired list last July and he was activated and released in March this offseason.

For his career, Gallup appeared in 86 games for the Cowboys and caught 266 passes for 3,744 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of six seasons.