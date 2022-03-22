Seahawks Interested In Getting Extension Done For WR D.K. Metcalf This Offseason

On Tuesday, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that he feels it is “very important” to get an extension done for WR D.K. Metcalf this offseason.

“We love him. He’s such a great competitive kid and he’s got so much upside, maybe will go down as one of the great draft picks we’ve ever had here … We’re going to do everything we can to get it done,” said Carroll, via Brady Henderson.

Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is due for a lucrative extension.

Metcalf, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract including an $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks and is set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Metcalf appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 75 receptions for 967 yards (12.9 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.