Seahawks Make Two Moves Including Activating WR Tyler Lockett

According to Doug Kyed, the Seahawks are activating WR Tyler Lockett from the COVID-19 list on Thursday.
Seattle also designated OT Jamarco Jones to return from the injured reserve.
Lockett, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.318 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he signed a three-year extension with Seattle.
Lockett was entering the final year of that deal and set to make an $11 million base salary in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $69.2 million extension with the Seahawks this past March.
In 2021, Lockett has appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and caught 62 passes for 1,023 yards receiving and five touchdowns.
