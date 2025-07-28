Seahawks Make Two Roster Moves, Place RB Kenny McIntosh On IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed RB D.K. Kaufman to a contract.

In correspondence, the Seahawks have placed RB Kenny McIntosh on injured reserve with a knee injury from Saturday’s practice. Indications were that McIntosh suffered a serious knee injury, and the team fears he suffered a torn ACL.

McIntosh, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2023. He’s currently in the third of his four-year, $3.9 million contract.

In 2024, McIntosh appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 172 yards on 31 attempts (5.5 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 22 yards receiving and no touchdowns.