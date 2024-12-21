Seahawks Making Three Roster Moves, Sign QB Jaren Hall To 53-Man Roster

According to Bob Condotta, the Seahawks are signing QB Jaren Hall to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Seahawks are elevating CB Artie Burns from the practice squad for Week 16 and placing OLB Trevis Gipson on injured reserve.

Hall, 26, was a two-year starter at BYU. The Vikings drafted him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.12 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $279,272.

Hall was among the Vikings’ final roster cuts ahead of the 2024 season after starting two games for Minnesota in 2023 but signed with Seattle’s practice squad in September.

In 2023, Hall appeared in three games and made two starts, posting a record of 1-1. He completed 13 of 20 pass attempts for 168 yards and one interception. He also had six carries for 14 yards.