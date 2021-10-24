Seahawks Open To Dealing DE L.J. Collier

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks have had trade discussions concerning DE L.J. Collier at multiple points this season.

Rapoport says Seattle has discussed trading the former first-round pick both before and during this season. He has fallen behind in the rotation for the Seahawks and the team could have a market for him given how many other teams need help at edge rusher.

Collier, 26, was the No. 29 overall pick by the Seahawks out of TCU in 2019. He earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his final season.

Collier is in the third year of a four-year, $10,836,082 rookie contract that included a $5,900,788 signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for Seattle to decide on in 2022.

In 2021, Collier has appeared in two games for the Seahawks and recorded three total tackles.