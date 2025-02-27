Seahawks Permitting S Rayshawn Jenkins To Seek Trade

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Seahawks are permitting S Rayshawn Jenkins to seek a trade.

Seattle would save $5.28 million in 2025 cap space if they trade or cut Jenkins.

Jenkins, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017 out of Miami. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.06 million rookie contract that included a $662,212 signing bonus.

Jenkins was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the Jaguars.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $8 million in 2024 when he was let go, joining the Seahawks ahead of the 2024 season. He’s set to make a base salary of $4.89 million in 2025 with a cap number of $7.78 million.

In 2024, Jenkins appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks, recording 53 tackles, two sacks and recovering one fumble for a 102-yard touchdown in nine starts.