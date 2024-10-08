Seahawks Placing OLB Uchenna Nwosu On Injured Reserve

The Seattle Seahawks are placing OLB Uchenna Nwosu on injured reserve, per Mike Garafolo.

He has a thigh injury that will now sideline him for a minimum of four games. It’s another setback for Nwosu, who missed time earlier this season with a knee injury sustained at the end of the preseason.

Nwosu, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.75 million rookie contract when the Seahawks signed him a two-year, $20 million deal.

From there, Seattle re-signed him to a three-year, $59 million extension last offseason.

In 2023, Nwosu appeared in six games and recorded 16 total tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.