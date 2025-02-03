Seahawks Poaching Two More Assistant Coaches From Saints

Tom Pelissero reports that the Seahawks are hiring John Benton as their OL coach. He also reports the team is hiring Andrew Janocko as their QB coach.

Janocko, 36, started his coaching career with the Buccaneers before joining the Vikings, working his way up to WR coach in 2020 and QB coach in 2021.

He was hired as the Bears QB coach in 2022 and then joined the Saints in the same role in 2024.

We will have more news on the Seahawks’ staff as it becomes available.