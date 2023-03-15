Seahawks Re-Sign ERFA CB Michael Jackson

According to Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are tendering pending exclusive rights free agent CB Michael Jackson.

This is expected after Jackson played quite a bit for Seattle last season and was a part of their surprising success.

Jackson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Dallas re-signed Jackson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in October. He was traded from Detroit to New England for a conditional pick in 2020 before being waived. He returned to the Patriots practice squad.

Jackson was waived again by New England coming out of the preseason in 2021 and signed with the Seahawks practice squad this time. He signed a futures deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 75 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one interception and 12 pass deflections.