Seahawks Re-Sign LB Drake Thomas To New Two-Year Contract

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks and LB Drake Thomas have agreed to a two-year, $8 million extension.

Thomas was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason, so this deal gives the Seahawks a little extra flexibility in lieu of the tender while giving Thomas more money and security.

He was pushed into a starting role due to injuries this year and excelled for the Seahawks as they went all the way to a championship.

Thomas, 26, was a three-year starter at N.C. State and was second-team All-ACC in 2022. He signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, Las Vegas waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Seahawks.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 96 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and eight pass deflections.