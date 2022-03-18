Seahawks Re-Sign OL Kyle Fuller

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday that they’ve re-signed OL Kyle Fuller to a contract.

Fuller, 28, was originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 draft by the Texans. After Fuller spent four years with Houston, Washington claimed him off of waivers in 2018.

Fuller caught on with the Dolphins in 2019 but was cut coming out of camp. From there, he signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad and was later activated from the practice squad.

In 2021, Fuller appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks, making nine starts for them.