Seahawks Re-Signed OLB Jamie Sheriff To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have re-signed OLB Jamie Sheriff to the practice squad.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

RB George Holani (Injured) DE DeVere Levelston TE Tyler Mabry LB Patrick O’Connell WR Cody White CB Josh Jobe OLB Tyreke Smith CB Faion Hicks QB Jaren Hall DT Kenneth Odumegwu (International) WR Miles Boykin RB Brittain Brown DT Quinton Bohanna OT Jason Peters G McClendon Curtis DB Damarion Williams DB Ty Okada OLB Jamie Sheriff

Sheriff, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama in August. He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was quickly claimed by the Panthers.

Carolina waived him earlier this season, however, and he returned to Seattle, bouncing on and off the practice squad.

During his college career, Sheriff recorded 109 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.