Seahawks Re-Signed OLB Jamie Sheriff To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have re-signed OLB Jamie Sheriff to the practice squad.
Seattle’s practice squad now includes:
- RB George Holani (Injured)
- DE DeVere Levelston
- TE Tyler Mabry
- LB Patrick O’Connell
- WR Cody White
- CB Josh Jobe
- OLB Tyreke Smith
- CB Faion Hicks
- QB Jaren Hall
- DT Kenneth Odumegwu (International)
- WR Miles Boykin
- RB Brittain Brown
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- OT Jason Peters
- G McClendon Curtis
- DB Damarion Williams
- DB Ty Okada
- OLB Jamie Sheriff
Sheriff, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama in August. He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was quickly claimed by the Panthers.
Carolina waived him earlier this season, however, and he returned to Seattle, bouncing on and off the practice squad.
During his college career, Sheriff recorded 109 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.
