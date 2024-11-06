Seahawks Re-Signed OLB Jamie Sheriff To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have re-signed OLB Jamie Sheriff to the practice squad. 

Seahawks Helmet

Seattle’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. RB George Holani (Injured)
  2. DE DeVere Levelston
  3. TE Tyler Mabry
  4. LB Patrick O’Connell
  5. WR Cody White
  6. CB Josh Jobe
  7. OLB Tyreke Smith
  8. CB Faion Hicks
  9. QB Jaren Hall
  10. DT Kenneth Odumegwu (International)
  11. WR Miles Boykin
  12. RB Brittain Brown
  13. DT Quinton Bohanna
  14. OT Jason Peters
  15. G McClendon Curtis
  16. DB Damarion Williams
  17. DB Ty Okada
  18. OLB Jamie Sheriff

Sheriff, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama in August. He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was quickly claimed by the Panthers.

Carolina waived him earlier this season, however, and he returned to Seattle, bouncing on and off the practice squad. 

During his college career, Sheriff recorded 109 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two pass defenses, and two forced fumbles. 

