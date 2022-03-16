Seahawks Releasing DE Benson Mayowa

The Seattle Seahawks are releasing DE Benson Mayowa, according to Tom Pelissero.

Releasing Mayowa creates $1.4 million of cap space for the Seahawks while creating $2.25 million of dead money.

Mayowa, 29, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho back in 2013. He lasted over a year in Seattle before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Raiders.

Las Vegas declined to tender Mayowa a restricted offer a few years ago and he later signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract with the Cowboys. Dallas elected to cut him loose in 2018 and he signed on with the Cardinals. He later signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in April of 2019 and later returned to Seattle on a one-year deal.

The Seahawks re-signed Mayowa last offseason to a two-year deal with the first year fully guaranteed.

In 2021, Mayowa appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks. He finished with 30 total tackles including three tackles for loss, t