Seahawks Request Interview With Giants OC Mike Kafka For HC Job

Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks have requested an interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their head-coaching job.

The full list of candidates includes:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Requested Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Requested Interview) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested Interview)

Kafka, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022.

In 2023, the Giants offense ranked No. 30 in scoring, No. 29 in total offense, No. 31 in passing and No. 16 in rushing.

