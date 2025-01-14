Seahawks Request Interview With Vikings Asst. Grant Udinski For OC Job

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks have requested an interview with Seahawks assistant OC/assistant QB coach Grant Udinski for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Seahawks job:

Saints OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Bears interim OC Thomas Brown

Lions OL coach Hank Fraley

Vikings assistant OCGrant Udinsk (Requested)

Udinski, 28, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season.