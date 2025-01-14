Seahawks Request Interview With Vikings Asst. Grant Udinski For OC Job

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks have requested an interview with Seahawks assistant OC/assistant QB coach Grant Udinski for their vacant offensive coordinator job.
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Seahawks job:
- Saints OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)
- Bears interim OC Thomas Brown
- Lions OL coach Hank Fraley
- Vikings assistant OCGrant Udinsk (Requested)
Udinski, 28, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.
From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season.
