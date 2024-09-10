Seahawks Restructured WR D.K. Metcalf’s Contract For $9.5M In Space

According to Field Yates, the Seattle Seahawks restructured WR D.K. Metcalf‘s contract to create $9.5 million in additional cap space.

While that’s a significant amount, it’s likely all for Seattle to have a budget to operate with in-season for injuries and to pay practice squad players.

Metcalf, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract including a $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks, and was set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension.

Metcalf is due base salaries of $13 million and $18 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Metcalf has appeared in one game for the Seahawks and caught three of four targets for 29 yards and no touchdowns.