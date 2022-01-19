Seahawks Sign DE Alex Tchangam To Futures Deal

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Wednesday that they signed DE Alex Tchangam to a futures contract.

The @Seahawks signed DE Alex Tchangam to a future 2022 contract. #GoHawks https://t.co/yA09gCpQtT — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 19, 2022

Tchangam, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Colorado back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks, but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Seattle’s practice squad.

During his college career at Colorado, Tchangam recorded 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection over the course of two seasons and 11 games.