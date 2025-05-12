Seahawks Sign Eight Draft Picks

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve signed eight draft picks on Monday, including first-round G Grey Zabel.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 18 Grey Zabel G Signed 2 35 Nick Emmanwori S 2 50 Elijah Arroyo TE 3 92 Jalen Milroe QB 5 142 Rylie Mills DL Signed 5 166 Tory Horton WR Signed 5 175 Robbie Ouzts TE Signed 6 192 Bryce Cabeldue G Signed 7 223 Damien Martinez RB Signed 7 234 Mason Richman OT Signed 7 238 Ricky White III WR Signed

Zabel, 23, was a no-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class out of Pierre, South Dakota. He committed to North Dakota State and was granted an extra year of eligibilty due to COVID.

He was First Team All-MVFC in 2024 and a Consensus All-American. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Zabel as the No. 1 center and the No. 32 overall player with a first to second round grade.

The Seahawks used the No. 18 overall pick in round one on Zabel. He’s projected to sign Zabel to a four-year, $18,445,724 contract that includes a $10,055,073 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his college career, Zabel appeared in 62 games with 40 starts. He started 17 games at right tackle, 16 games at left tackle, four games at left guard and three games at right guard.