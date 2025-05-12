Seahawks Sign Eight Draft Picks

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve signed eight draft picks on Monday, including first-round G Grey Zabel.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|18
|Grey Zabel
|G
|Signed
|2
|35
|Nick Emmanwori
|S
|2
|50
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|3
|92
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|5
|142
|Rylie Mills
|DL
|Signed
|5
|166
|Tory Horton
|WR
|Signed
|5
|175
|Robbie Ouzts
|TE
|Signed
|6
|192
|Bryce Cabeldue
|G
|Signed
|7
|223
|Damien Martinez
|RB
|Signed
|7
|234
|Mason Richman
|OT
|Signed
|7
|238
|Ricky White III
|WR
|Signed
Zabel, 23, was a no-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class out of Pierre, South Dakota. He committed to North Dakota State and was granted an extra year of eligibilty due to COVID.
He was First Team All-MVFC in 2024 and a Consensus All-American. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Zabel as the No. 1 center and the No. 32 overall player with a first to second round grade.
The Seahawks used the No. 18 overall pick in round one on Zabel. He’s projected to sign Zabel to a four-year, $18,445,724 contract that includes a $10,055,073 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
In his college career, Zabel appeared in 62 games with 40 starts. He started 17 games at right tackle, 16 games at left tackle, four games at left guard and three games at right guard.
