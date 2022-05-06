Seahawks Sign Four Draft Picks, 14 Undrafted Free Agents

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday that they’ve signed four of their draft picks including fifth-round picks Tyreke Smith and Tariq Woolen and seventh-round picks Bo Melton and Dareke Young.

The Seahawks also signed 14 undrafted free agents to contracts. The full list consists of:

Lewis, 24, was named Second Team All-Sun Belt two times during his career with the UL Lafayette.

During his five years with the team, Lewis started in 42 of 57 games and threw for 9,191 yards to go with 74 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also rushed 286 times for 1,080 yards (3.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.