Seahawks Sign Second-Round EDGE Boye Mafe

The Seattle Seahawks have signed second-round EDGE Boye Mafe to a four-year rookie contract, according to Mike McCartney.
Mafe, 23, was a two-year starter at Minnesota. He was a third-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior. The Seahawks used the No. 40 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Packers OLB Rashan Gary.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $8,562,249 $3,407,090contract that includes a signing bonus.
During his college career at Minnesota, Mafe appeared in 42 games and recorded 87 tackles, 19.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass deflections.
