Seahawks Sign Third-Round OT Abraham Lucas

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed third-round OT Abraham Lucas to a four-year contract on Wednesday.

The Seahawks have now signed five of their nine 2022 draft picks:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Charles Cross OT 2 Boye Mafe DE 2 Kenneth Walker III RB 3 Abraham Lucas OT Signed 4 Coby Bryant CB 5 Tariq Woolen CB Signed 5 Tyreke Smith DE Signed 7 Bo Melton WR Signed 7 Dareke Young WR Signed

Lucas, 23, was a four-year starter at Washington State and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021 and named second-team All-Pac12 in 2020, 2019, and 2018. The Seahawks used the No. 72 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to OT Jah Reid.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,391,678 contract that includes a $1,101,220 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Lucas appeared in 42 games and started each game at right tackle.