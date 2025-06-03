Seahawks Sign UDFA TE Mitch Van Vooren

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks signed undrafted TE Mitch Van Vooren to a contract on Tuesday.

Van Vooren played two years at St. Norbert College after transferring from Marquette, where he competed for four years on their track team. He earned first-team All-NACC honors in 2024 and an honorable mention in 2023.

During his college career, Van Vooren appeared in 22 games and recorded 65 receptions for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns