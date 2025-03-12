Seahawks Signing DE DeMarcus Lawrence To Three-Year, $42M Deal

Jordan Schultz reports the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a contract with veteran DE DeMarcus Lawrence on Wednesday.

According to Tom Pelissero, Seattle is signing Lawrence to a three-year deal worth up to $42 million.

It marks the first time Lawrence will play for a team other than the Cowboys in his 12-year NFL career.

He finished last season on injured reserve after just four games.

Lawrence, 32, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He finished a four-year rookie contract before the Cowboys used their franchise tag.

Dallas once again franchised Lawrence at the start of 2019 before agreeing on a five-year, $105 million deal. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list in July but was activated for the start of the regular season.

Lawrence still had two years left on his current deal and was owed base salaries of $19 million and $21 million when he signed a new three-year deal. He was due $15 million and $10 million over the final two seasons of the deal when Dallas restructured his deal in March 2023.

He made a base salary of $10 million in his final season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Lawrence has appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded 14 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available

2025 Free Agents list.