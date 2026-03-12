Seahawks Signing RB Emanuel Wilson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are signing RB Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal.

Seattle’s projected starter for Week 1 right now was George Holani, with Kenneth Walker leaving for the Chiefs and Zach Charbonnet still likely to be rehabbing a torn ACL. So it’s safe to say the Seahawks had a dire need here.

Wilson was free after the Packers declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Wilson, 26, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State back in May but was cut after a few days. He quickly signed on with the Packers and wound up cracking their active roster coming out of the preseason.

Wilson re-signed with the Packers on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. The Packers brought him back on an exclusive rights tender last year.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and rushed for 496 yards on 125 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 15 receptions for 99 yards receiving and three touchdowns.