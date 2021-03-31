Seahawks Signing WR Tyler Lockett To Four-Year, $69.2M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a four-year, $69.2 million extension for WR Tyler Lockett.
Schefter adds the deal includes $37 million in guaranteed money.
This is a big move by Seattle to lock up a valuable member of their passing attack as he enters the final year of his deal. At north of $17 million per year, it’s also a really nice payday for Lockett.
Lockett, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.318 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he signed a three-year extension with Seattle.
Lockett was entering the final year of that deal and set to make an $11 million base salary in 2021.
In 2020, Lockett appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and caught 100 passes for 1,054 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.
