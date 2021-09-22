Seahawks To Sign TE Jace Sternberger To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks are signing TE Jace Sternberger to their practice squad, according to Sternberger’s agent Mike McCartney.
Excited for @_Jstern agreeing to sign with @Seahawks PS
— Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) September 22, 2021
Seattle will need to release a player from the practice squad to make room from a list that includes:
- DT Myles Adams
- LB Aaron Donkor (International)
- G Greg Eiland
- WR Aaron Fuller
- DT Jarrod Hewitt
- WR Cade Johnson
- RB Josh Johnson
- G Pier-Olivier Lestage
- DT Robert Nkemdiche
- WR Cody Thompson
- DB Michael Jackson
- G Phil Haynes
- DB Gavin Heslop
- LB Tanner Muse
- WR De’Quan Hampton
- TE Michael Jacobson
- WR Connor Wedington
- TE Jace Sternberger
Sternberger, 25, was a third-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He originally signed a four-year, $3,526,524 rookie contract including a $1,006,524 signing bonus.
Sternberger opened his rookie season on injured reserve before being designated to return in December. Green Bay waived him yesterday.
In 2020, Sternberger appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 114 yards receiving and one touchdown.
