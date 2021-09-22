Seahawks To Sign TE Jace Sternberger To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks are signing TE Jace Sternberger to their practice squad, according to Sternberger’s agent Mike McCartney.

Excited for @_Jstern agreeing to sign with @Seahawks PS — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) September 22, 2021

Seattle will need to release a player from the practice squad to make room from a list that includes:

DT Myles Adams LB Aaron Donkor (International) G Greg Eiland WR Aaron Fuller DT Jarrod Hewitt WR Cade Johnson RB Josh Johnson G Pier-Olivier Lestage DT Robert Nkemdiche WR Cody Thompson DB Michael Jackson G Phil Haynes DB Gavin Heslop LB Tanner Muse WR De’Quan Hampton TE Michael Jacobson WR Connor Wedington TE Jace Sternberger

Sternberger, 25, was a third-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He originally signed a four-year, $3,526,524 rookie contract including a $1,006,524 signing bonus. Sternberger opened his rookie season on injured reserve before being designated to return in December. Green Bay waived him yesterday. In 2020, Sternberger appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 114 yards receiving and one touchdown.