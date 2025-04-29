Seahawks Waive Four Players Including QB Jaren Hall

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have waived four players following the NFL Draft.

The four players the Seahawks released are the following:

QB Jaren Hall LB Michael Dowell C Michael Novitsky OLB Kenneth Odumegwu

Hall, 27, was a two-year starter at BYU. The Vikings drafted him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.12 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $279,272.

Hall was among the Vikings’ final roster cuts ahead of the 2024 season after starting two games for Minnesota in 2023 but signed with Seattle’s practice squad in September. The Seahawks signed him to the active roster in December 2024.

In 2023, Hall appeared in three games and made two starts, posting a record of 1-1. He completed 13 of 20 pass attempts for 168 yards and one interception. He also had six carries for 14 yards.