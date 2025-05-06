Seahawks Waive Two Players

The Seattle Seahawks have waived DE T.J. Jackson and LB Jackson Woodard, per the NFL’s Transaction Wire.

Jackson signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia following the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent his first three collegiate years at Troy before transferring to West Virginia.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in 11 games with the Mountaineers and recorded 31 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.