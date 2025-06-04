Seahawks Waive UDFA WR Nate McCollum

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have waived undrafted rookie WR Nate McCollum.

The move makes room on the roster for fellow UDFA TE Mitch Van Vooren as Seattle continues to tweak the bottom of the roster. McCollum was signed just a couple of weeks ago.

Van Vooren played two years at St. Norbert College after transferring from Marquette, where he competed for four years on their track team. He earned first-team All-NACC honors in 2024 and an honorable mention in 2023.

During his college career, Van Vooren appeared in 22 games and recorded 65 receptions for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns.

McCollum, 23, started his career at Georgia Tech before transferring to North Carolina for his final two seasons.

During his five-year college career, McCollum recorded 143 receptions for 1,521 yards and five touchdowns in 49 games.