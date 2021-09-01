Seahawks Waiving OL Phil Haynes

By
Nate Bouda
-

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are waiving G Phil Haynes on Wednesday after the team made some waiver claims earlier in the day. 

Seattle specifically claimed OL Dakoda Shepley and DB Nigel Warrior today. 

Haynes, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract.

In 2020, Haynes appeared in two games for the Seahawks, but did not make a start for them. 

