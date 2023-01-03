Seahawks Worked Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks brought in five players for workouts on Tuesday including QB Carson Strong.

The full list of players includes:

DB Gavin Robertson TE Marcus Santos-Silva DB Chris Steele QB Carson Strong WR Connor Wedington

Of this group, Seattle signed Steele and Wedington to their practice squad.

Strong, 23, finished his senior season at Nevada but opted to forego his final year of eligibility and enter this year’s draft. Unfortunately, Strong went undrafted.

The Eagles later signed Strong to a rookie contract but released him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad last month but was cut loose after a week.

During his four-year college career, Strong completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 9,379 yards (7.5 YPA), 74 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions in 32 career games.