Seahawks WR Jake Bobo & Falcons WR Malik Heath Won’t Be Tendered

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks and Falcons don’t plan to tender pending restricted free agent WRs Jake Bobo and Malik Heath respectively.

This often happens with RFAs as teams view the tenders a tick too expensive. There’s a good chance both players return on lower salaries, however.

Both Bobo and Heath are primarily special teamers more than they are receivers.

Bobo, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Bobo was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Bobo appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Heath, 25, played at community college before transferring to Mississippi State, then ending his college career at Ole Miss. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He made the roster each of his first three seasons. Heath was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2026 when the Packers waived him in December and he was claimed by the Falcons.

In 2025, Heath appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught six of seven targets for 86 yards and no touchdowns.