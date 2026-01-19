Sean McDermott Plans To Try & Find Another Coaching Job In 2026

According to Adam Schefter, Bills HC Sean McDermott told his coaching staff after he was let go by the team today that he intends to continue coaching.

There are seven teams that still have vacancies, not including the Giants and Falcons who have made hires already (and obviously not including the Bills.)

Schefter says McDermott could emerge as a candidate for another team after his somewhat surprising arrival into the coaching cycle. He won nearly two-thirds of his games in Buffalo and helped rebuild the franchise into a perennial contender.

McDermott, 51, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles back in 1999 as a scouting coordinator. After 12 years in Philadelphia, the Panthers hired him to run their defense in 2011. He was hired by the Bills as their head coach in 2017.

During his nine years as Buffalo’s head coach, McDermott compiled a record of 98-50 (.662 winning percentage), including an 8-8 record in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on McDermott as the news is available.